Wales manager Rob Page has claimed that Dan James is too good to be playing in the Championship with Leeds United.

The winger spent the previous season out on loan with Fulham, helping the Cottagers to a 10th place finish in the Premier League.

The Wales international appeared 20 times for Marco Silva’s side, including five starts, contributing two goals and one assist.

Does Daniel James have a future at Leeds United?

The 25-year-old is now set to return to Elland Road following the conclusion of his loan spell with Fulham.

However, Leeds’ relegation to the second tier means that James will now be competing in the Championship unless he can secure a move away from the club.

Speaking ahead of the international break later this month, the Wales manager has claimed that the winger deserves to be playing in the top flight.

It remains to be seen whether a move will materialise, but the Welshman has urged Premier League managers to consider taking a gamble on the forward.

“I do think DJ [James] is a Premier League player,” Page told BBC Sport.

“If I’m a Premier League manager and I find out he’s available, personally I’d take him. I’m bound to say that because I’m his Welsh manager, but for me he always poses a threat.

“He still has things to work on, but with the pace he’s got it is a brave team that plays a high line against him. I think he could easily play in the Premier League again.”

James signed for Leeds from rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee worth up to £25 million.

He made 32 league appearances in his first season with the club, contributing four goals and four assists as Leeds earned a 17th place finish.

But the Welshman was loaned out last summer after initially playing four times in Jesse Marsch’s side at the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Should Leeds cash-in on Dan James?

If James attracts interest from a Premier League side then it is likely in everyone’s best interests to agree to a sale.

James was a bit-part player at Fulham and didn’t really impress with the Cottagers.

If Leeds can recoup any of that £25 million fee then they should use that money to then reinvest back into improving the first team squad.

However, with no new manager yet in place at Elland Road, any decision should wait until someone is appointed, so they can have a look at whether they want to keep him instead.