Wales manager delivers verdict on Cardiff City’s reported interest in Gareth Bale

Wales manager Robert Page has revealed that if Gareth Bale does move to Cardiff City, then it would not change his thinking regarding his World Cup opportunities, in conversation with Wales Online.

Bale’s nation will be hoping that they can secure a spot in this year’s World Cup, with Wales set to face either Ukraine or Scotland on June the 5th.

The Welsh talisman, who has been linked with a move back to his hometown club, is also wanted in America, whilst Tottenham Hotspur also remain interested.

Speaking to Wales Online about the surprise Cardiff links in regards to Bale, Wales boss Page said: “Yeah, absolutely. It ticks all the boxes. Ultimately, it’s Gareth’s decision and Cardiff City’s.

“And I think he’s [his agent’s] right to say ‘Let’s throw full focus on to the 5th’. Let’s get there first and have that discussion.

“We can carry on talking about it and guess and have our opinion on it, and it does make sense. It makes a lot of sense. He can base himself at a training ground he’s familiar with.

Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

“Ultimately, let’s see what happens on the 5th and I’ll probably be the first one after the game to ask the question! But we have other games. We have a tough month, we’ve got Holland a few days later. Full focus will be on the month.

“I will put no pressure on Gareth whatsoever. It’s over to him and his family and he will make the best decision for him.”

The verdict

Given the evident quality he possesses, Bale would be an excellent addition at Cardiff, with Steve Morison seemingly heading in a new direction with his Bluebirds side.

It has been a fast start to January with three confirmed signings and another in the pipeline, as the South Wales club target a return to competing at the top end of the division.

Adding a player of Bale’s quality and status would show a massive sign of intent from the Bluebirds, with Bale possessing the ability to win matches by himself.

As Page says, the move ticks a lot of boxes, however, it does still feel miles away if anything was to happen.