Wales legend makes Gareth Bale claim involving Cardiff City

Ian Rush has urged footballing superstar Gareth Bale to join Cardiff City this summer.

The former Welsh international has claimed the move would be a great next step in the 32-year old’s career.

Bale recently confirmed his exit from Spanish giants Real Madrid, having earned a Champions League winner’s medal to end his time in the capital.

The forward spent nine years in Madrid and won five European Cups, three La Liga titles and one Copa Del Rey.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett admitted that a switch to the Bluebirds could be appealing to the Wales star.

However, any deal will likely hinge on the nation’s World Cup qualification hopes, with Rob Page’s side set to compete against Ukraine for a place in Qatar.

But former Wales striker Rush believes that playing for the Championship side would be an ideal move for the former Tottenham star should the team qualify for the quadrennial tournament.

“Firstly it would be perfect if Wales qualify for the World Cup,” said Rush, via Wales Online.

“Surely he needs to be playing.

“There’s talk about him retiring, but if Wales get to the World Cup it’s 100 per cent certain he won’t retire.

“I think it would be absolutely fantastic for Cardiff.

His loyalty to Wales, and to Cardiff… for me it would be excellent if we can get Gareth Bale to Cardiff.”

Cardiff secured their status as a second division side with relative ease following the appointment of Steve Morison midway through the campaign.

The South Wales club finished 18th in the table.

The Verdict

The Wales match against Ukraine could have a huge influence on the immediate future of Cardiff City.

The arrival of Bale to the club would be a massive moment, with the 32-year old still more than capable of competing at a very high level.

While he has suffered injury problems in the past and has received very little playing time in Madrid, Bale is still a top talent capable of playing top flight football.

He likely would want to manage his minutes at Cardiff, but it would be a huge deal if he arrived at the club this summer.

It being a possibility in itself is a tantalising prospect for fans of the club.