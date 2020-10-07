‘Wake up’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by Jermaine Jenas’ message

Jermaine Jenas has called on Nottingham Forest fans to get behind new manager Chris Hughton after his recent appointment, which has drawn an interesting reaction from the City Ground faithful.

With Forest winless in the 2020/21 campaign, Sabri Lamouchi was relieved of his duties as manager yesterday and Hughton was swiftly appointed as his replacement.

The 61-year-old arrives at the City Ground with a fantastic record at this level, having helped both Brighton and Newcastle United secure promotion to the Premier League.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure among the footballing community as well, with Jenas taking to Twitter to call for Forest supporters to get behind their new boss.

Forest fans! I want you all to get behind Chris Houghton and support him and give him time, I’ve worked with him and he’s a top man and a fantastic manager with a proven record that I believe will bring the club the success it deserves as long as he is given what he needs. ⚽️🙌🏽 — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) October 7, 2020

The former England midfielder began his career at the City Ground but departed for Newcastle United in 2002.

He would later move to Tottenham where he would work with Hughton, who was a coach at the club between 2001 and 2007.

Jenas’ claim, particularly his suggestion that he needs to be given time, doesn’t appear to have gone down particularly well among Forest fans, with many taking to Twitter to outline their frustration.

Read their reactions here:

Why you telling us to give him time?doesn’t matter wat we https://t.co/Tz8S3BdwgC shud be pleading with the owner — charles lachojski (@lachojski) October 7, 2020

It’s not the fans that need to get behind him. It’s those higher up in the club that need to give him time to work and do his job if that takes 2 seasons so be it. We have to change our ethos of Sacking managers left right and Centre it does no good for the club — Paul Walford (@PaulWalford7) October 7, 2020

Don’t think its the fans that dont give them time JJ? 🤷‍♂️ We hate the merry go round we have become. #nffc — Barry Bean (@BarryBean92) October 7, 2020

It’s not the fans you’ve got to convince to give him time it’s the board and the owner the fans will back him and give him time #nffc — James Jordan (@jjfizz) October 7, 2020

With the greatest respect Jermaine, it isn’t, and has never been, the fans place to give a manager time or not. #nffc https://t.co/OhjjQHRrqn — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) October 7, 2020

not sure it’s the fans he needs to worry about #nffc https://t.co/T7Yfg79YHS — libby nicole (@libnffc) October 7, 2020

Might want to direct this tweet to the owners rather than the fans 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/htOztfSZYK — Can Cut Worm Red (@Nottingham67) October 7, 2020

It's not us, it's our owners you need to worry about. Like who is buying these players!? Wake up JJ https://t.co/1rqJ3Xz2Bz — Adam Andrew Hayes (@adamhayes900) October 7, 2020