'Wake up' – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by Jermaine Jenas' message

9 mins ago

Jermaine Jenas has called on Nottingham Forest fans to get behind new manager Chris Hughton after his recent appointment, which has drawn an interesting reaction from the City Ground faithful. 

With Forest winless in the 2020/21 campaign, Sabri Lamouchi was relieved of his duties as manager yesterday and Hughton was swiftly appointed as his replacement.

The 61-year-old arrives at the City Ground with a fantastic record at this level, having helped both Brighton and Newcastle United secure promotion to the Premier League.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure among the footballing community as well, with Jenas taking to Twitter to call for Forest supporters to get behind their new boss.

The former England midfielder began his career at the City Ground but departed for Newcastle United in 2002.

He would later move to Tottenham where he would work with Hughton, who was a coach at the club between 2001 and 2007.

Jenas’ claim, particularly his suggestion that he needs to be given time, doesn’t appear to have gone down particularly well among Forest fans, with many taking to Twitter to outline their frustration.

Read their reactions here:


