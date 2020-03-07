‘Wake up’, ‘How many times’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after latest comments

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat at Brentford this afternoon to continue their alarming run of form this year.

Even though this was always going to be a tough game for the Owls, the way they capitulated angered Garry Monk who questioned the desire and commitment of the players after the game.

Goals from Joshua Da Silva and Emiliano Marcondes put the hosts two up inside 20 minutes and Bryan Mbuemo’s strike before half-time effectively ended the game as a contest.

Da Silva got his second late on and Tarique Fosu completed the rout on what was an embarrassing day for the Yorkshire side.

As well as hammering the players, Monk issued an apology to the fans – although it’s fair to say it didn’t go down well at all as many call for the ex-Leeds chief to go.

"The only thing I can say to the fans is that I apologise, they should not have to see a performance like that.."#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 7, 2020

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

It’s every bloody week though, apologies are becoming too often without anything changing. It’s like Groundhog Day — Steven Boswell (@stevenboswell82) March 7, 2020

How many times is he gonna say the same thing week in week out — owen oram jones (@OramOwen) March 7, 2020

Oh so Blackburn at home was ok Luton away was ok and flipping derby at home was just great monk.GET OUT!!! — Walker (@StevenW28575393) March 7, 2020

We see it every week!! WAKE UP — Warren (@Warren1867) March 7, 2020

💔Gutted💔 no more words needed.#WAWAW — Edward Michaels (@then0rthernpoet) March 7, 2020

Resign — Reade (@sensiblereade) March 7, 2020