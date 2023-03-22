Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that George Byers and Josh Windass are being assessed further after suffering injuries.

The Owls saw their club-record unbeaten run come to an end on Tuesday night as they were beaten by promotion rivals Barnsley 4-2 at Oakwell. As well as the Tykes closing the gap, Plymouth won at Accrington, meaning they leapfrogged Moore’s side to go top of the table.

Whilst Wednesday do have two games in hand on Argyle, and one on Ipswich, they know they face a battle to get over the line, and they haven’t been helped by the fact that influential midfielder Byers and Windass, who has more goal contributions this season than anyone else in the squad, are out injured.

It had been revealed that Byers had a muscle problem, whilst Windass was forced off against Bolton on Friday and was in a protective boot after the game. And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave a worrying update on the players, as he admitted they don’t know the full extent of the problem just yet.

“Waiting for specialists on Byers and Windass. Waiting for more info.”

Of course, there could be good news when the reports come back, but the tone from Moore suggests the pair are going to be major doubts for the weekend game against Forest Green Rovers.

Wednesday travel to take on the bottom side in the league on Sunday, and they will be confident of getting a result despite the injury issues, as the hosts are 13 points from safety, and it seems inevitable that they will be playing in the fourth tier next season.

The verdict

This is a real worry for Wednesday as even though they have an excellent squad, both Byers and Windass are huge players in this team. The Scotsman had proven himself to be a real threat from midfield, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 24 games, but keeping him fit has been a problem.

Meanwhile, Windass is the joint-top scorer and only Barry Bannan has provided more goals to teammates, so that outlines his quality and why Moore will want him in the XI at every possibility.

However, it can’t all be doom and gloom over the injury updates, as Wednesday proved last night that they are a good team, as they played well for large parts against Barnsley despite the defeat.

