Marcus Maddison has shared an emotional Instagram post, as the midfielder awaits his next club.

‘Waiting on a phone call’ – Free agent previously linked with Derby County and West Brom speaks out

Maddison, 26, left Peterborough United recently. His contract had expired and with neither party failing to agree fresh terms, and Maddison wanting to play at a high level, he’s become a free agent.

He was strongly linked with both Derby County and West Bromwich Albion earlier in the season, but he found himself out on-loan at Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

His one goal in seven appearances didn’t like up the KCOM, and now Maddison has taken to Instagram to share his grief:

The first-half of last season saw Maddison score nine goals for Posh. He was an influential part of the Peterborough attack that stormed League One in the early stages, but his form quickly turned.

Hull may well have been a last-gasp call from Maddison – there was plenty enough clubs in for him but with talks stalling, he went to a struggling Hull side who eventually finished the season bottom of the Championship.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

Maddison is a respected EFL player and someone who can score and create goals. But the Englishman has struggled to find a permanent home and the longer the wait is, the harder it might be for him to find his next move.

There’s still a month before the season restart and with finances tight for most, expect someone to swoop in for the free agent Maddison eventually.