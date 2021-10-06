Waiting game over key player deal at Fulham set to continue after update

Fulham’s waiting game to see if Fabio Carvalho is going to sign a new contract is set to continue a little while yet with the Daily Mail reporting that a change of his management company is now holding things up.

The young attacking midfielder has really created a buzz around him in recent months and he’s started this season in top form, though an injury has kept him out in recent weeks.

Indeed, the buzz is not just at Craven Cottage over his head with a number of Premier League clubs and sides around Europe getting linked with him, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And, that said, Fulham naturally want to sort his contract out as soon as they can given the fact it expires next summer and they currently risk losing him for free next summer.

However, as per the Mail, he’s not currently willing to sign a new deal until his management company changes, which is currently set to happen in January.

The Verdict

Fulham fans will be delighted when this saga is over and he does sign a contract, providing he does.

He’s a good player and one that could become exceptional, so Fulham naturally need to protect themselves against losing him on the cheap.

