‘Wait, what!?’, ‘Perfect’ – These Brentford fans have mixed reactions as Frank makes changes for play-off clash

Brentford will need to overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to book a place in the play-off final when they take on Bournemouth this afternoon.

An Arnaut Danjume strike separated the sides at the Vitality Stadium, but overall it was a close game between two evenly-matched sides.

Despite that, boss Thomas Frank has made three changes for today’s game, with Henrik Dalsgaard, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbuemo coming into the XI, with Mads Roerslev, Tarique Fosu and Marcus Forss missing out.

Interestingly, Rico Henry has not made the squad, which is presumably because of an injury.

That was a major talking point for the Bees fans, as the left-back has been key to the team over the years, but injury fitness issues have held him back this season.

Some were pleased with the XI that Frank has gone for in this must-win fixture, and here we look at the reaction from Twitter to the team news…

Wait what?! — James (@JaJaJamo) May 22, 2021

Oh yeah everyone fit yet Henry’s not in the squad. Nice one Frank. — ®️Ⓜ️🐝 (@rmbfc1) May 22, 2021

Henry not even in the squad and Jensen starting after Monday's performance. Frank out get him gone — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) May 22, 2021

That's a winning team, Wembley here we come! — Wayne BfC (@bfc_wayne) May 22, 2021

A very strong side. Hope Rico is OK. Come on you Bees ! — 81Beesfan (@81beesfan) May 22, 2021

Perfect!! Let’s do it!! — Peter Howe (@phathowe) May 22, 2021

VERY interesting changes https://t.co/aS3ZfNY28h — Bees Buzz (@buzz_bees) May 22, 2021