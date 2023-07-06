Phil Hay has explained Leeds United will have to "wait to see" regarding AS Roma's move for Rasmus Kristensen.

Fabrizio Romano reported recently that the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with Roma and that a deal with the Serie A side is said to be advancing.

Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he is now thought to be on the verge of a loan move currently to the Italian giants.

Kristensen is one of a number of senior players in the Whites' squad that are not going to be playing second tier football next season, likely to be subject to strong interest from clubs in major European leagues, especially for those with pedigree at international level, such as the Danish international.

Kristensen played 30 games for the Whites last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist, too. He also has 14 caps for his country, mostly as a right-wing-back, but operated predominantly at right-back and briefly as a right-sided centre-back for Leeds last season.

What's the latest on Kristensen's move to Roma?

The impact of relegation is not only one that carries financial significance for the West Yorkshire outfit, but also one that will seriously dismantle the playing squad as well, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners 49ers Enterprises this summer.

There are a number of players now being linked with moves away, with some believed to be at the latter stages of completion according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

He spoke on The Square Ball, where he outlined the current situation with some of Leeds' first-team stars, he said: "We're going to see players go.

"Brenden Aaronson is heading off to Union Berlin on loan, Diego Llorente will go to Roma on loan, Robin Koch is going - Eintracht Frankfurt seems to be the destination for him.

"There'll be others in the background as well. I do think Marc Roca will go to Betis.

"We'll wait to see with Rasmus Kristensen and Roma. They do like him, but that doesn't seem to have moved forward yet in the way that [Diego] Llorente to Roma has.

"On the one hand you've got outgoing moves which need to happen, [but] at some point very soon there's going to have to be an incoming flow of signings."

Would Leeds losing Kristensen be a blow?

If the club are intent on retaining Cody Drameh, then it may be in their best interests to get a higher earner off the wage bill.

Kristensen will be among those and with the West Yorkshire outfit also having Luke Ayling as well - they appear to be well stocked at right-back.

Kristensen hasn't set the world alight for Leeds, who may be minded to give Drameh more first-team opportunities, such has been the quality of his performance at this level over the last two years.

Ayling is a proven and capable player at this level as well, in spite of his age, meaning Leeds can clearly afford to lose the Dane this summer.