Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has admitted that although he is keen to stay at the club, he is unsure what the future holds for him at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray's current contract with the Black Cats is set to run until 2024.

However, despite the fact that the 59-year-old managed to guide Sunderland to the play-offs in the 2022/23 campaign, the club have recently been linked with a number of other managers.

According to TEAMtalk, Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber are all being considered as potential replacements for Mowbray by Sunderland.

The Black Cats would have been hoping to book their place in the final of the Championship play-offs last night in their showdown with Luton.

Unfortunately for Sunderland's supporters, their side was unable to replicate the performance levels that they demonstrated in the first leg of this fixture, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Hatters.

Goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer in the first-half allowed Luton to claim a 3-2 victory on aggregate and set up a showdown with Middlesbrough or Coventry City at Wembley Stadium.

What has Tony Mowbray said about his Sunderland future?

Making reference to his situation at Sunderland, Mowbray has admitted that he is unsure what the future holds for him at the club.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray said: "I've enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds.

"Let's wait and see.

"Do I want to be here next season?

"I do, yes.

"But let's wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings.

"I don't know what will happen next.

"I'll just get on with it.

"I've got a contract so I'll just keep going.

"I only mention that [his contract] off the speculation of recent weeks.

"Let's wait and see.

"Do I feel insecure?

"Not at all.

"Modern-day football clubs can do what they want.

"I'm pretty relaxed.

"I feel like I've come in here and managed to work with these young players, create a team environment that has done alright despite huge losses of some very important footballers."

Should Sunderland keep Tony Mowbray at the club for another season?

When you consider that Mowbray has exceeded expectations at Sunderland by guiding the club to a top-six finish, it may turn out to be a major error by the club if they opt to part ways with him.

The Black Cats are clearly heading in the right direction, and with the arrival of some fresh faces this summer, they have every chance of launching another bid for promotion.

Mowbray's presence could also help the likes of Jack Clarke, Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil to continue to make considerable strides in terms of their development.

Instead of taking an unnecessary risk, Sunderland's hierarchy should instead be looking to back Mowbray in the upcoming transfer window.