‘Wait and see’ – Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United transfer vow

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live that the club fully intend to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

There has been plenty of talk about what the Blades could do with regards to business at the turn of the new year since Heckingbottom took on the top job from Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane, with several players having been linked with departures as the Steel City outfit look to trim their existing squad.

Meanwhile it also appears likely that the Yorkshire based side could look to bring in some fresh faces to help inject some extra quality and drive into their team after seeing their results pick up as a whole since the change of management took place.

Now Heckingbottom has outlined his desire to do just that, as he stated the following recently when asked about the window coming up:

“Yeah, we are looking to strengthen.

“We will be seeing where we need players in terms of gaps in the squad, definitely.

“Whether we can manage that or not we will have to wait and see.”

The striking department is one area in which there could be sales that get made, with the Blades boasting a squad that is arguably too top heavy.

Meanwhile it also has to be pointed out that the club were in the market for a winger last term, which could suggest that they could revisit that move when January rolls around.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact that he wants to put his own stamp on things moving forwards at Bramall Lane, so it will be intriguing to see what business he gets done in this upcoming window.

He has already hinted that there will be departures, which suggests he may also have plans in mind over which players he would like to bring in.

There are a few areas such as in midfield and in defence that need more depth, so potentially there could be a few loan deals that get lined up.

However if there is money that is made available to spend, it wouldn’t be at all shocking if the Blades went all out to bring in some permanent additions.