Waghorn starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Fulham on Sunday

Coventry City will be hoping to get back to winning ways in a tough game against table toppers Fulham on Sunday.

It will be a difficult game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday but having beaten Fulham already this season, Mark Robins may well be confident in getting a result in London.

They come into the game in mixed form, having won one of their last six and are winless in their last four.

Having beaten Fulham 4-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena back in October, Robins will be hoping the same formula can get one over the league leaders on Sunday.

Fulham have improved hugely in that time and have lost just three games since that drubbing.

That being said, Robins will be determined to finish the season strongly after some mixed form over the last six weeks.

Simon Moore will retain his place having been one of the more underrated goalkeepers in the division this season.

With McFadzean’s continued absence, the back three of Hyam, Rose and Bidwell will continue despite their below par performance against Forest in midweek. Coventry do lack options to change things so Robins will have to keep the faith.

Todd Kane and Fankaty Dabo will keep their places at wing-back, with Dabo playing particularly well in keeping Djed Spence quiet in midweek for Forest.

Hamer and Allen will continue in midfield again, with Coventry lacking the options to change things up although Ben Sheaf could be included in the starting XI should Robins opt to go more defensive.

O’Hare will spearhead the creativity as the number 10 in the team. The biggest change would Waghorn coming into the starting XI to partner Viktor Gyokeres. Waghorn offers a threat with his set piece delivery and could be the ideal option with his ability to play with his back to goal.

It’s the perfect time for Waghorn to come in and get his season going.