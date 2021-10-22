Waghorn starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Derby on Saturday

Fresh off a disappointing loss on the road to Preston North End, Coventry City return to home soil this weekend to take on Derby County.

And they will be looking to protect their 100 per cent record in the Championship at home, where a 4-1 victory over Fulham three weeks ago now kept up their winning run.

They go into this fixture though having picked up just one point out of a possible six on their travels to Lancashire to face PNE and Blackburn Rovers – they drew 2-2 at the latter after a second half fightback.

Let’s have a look at how Cov could line-up tomorrow afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena against Wayne Rooney’s Rams.

On the back of a loss, Mark Robins has a reason to make changes if he sees fit and there’s a chance he may make a few to freshen things up.

The fitness of Viktor Gyokeres will have been a worry going into this – he didn’t impress at Deepdale after taking a knock on the ankle in the previous game but Robins has confirmed the Swede seems fine going into the match with County.

And despite scoring on Wednesday night, Tyler Walker may still drop back to the bench and Martyn Waghorn could be favoured, as he will be eager to prove a point against his former club.

Liam Kelly has started the last few matches in midfield for the Sky Blues but he looked leggy in the second half against North End and it could be a chance for Ben Sheaf to make a return to the engine room, with Jake Clarke-Salter another man waiting in the wings for a chance back in defence.

Robins has strength in depth in his squad and that creates issues in itself but he will be hoping to stumble upon the winning formula on home soil once again.