Waghorn in: Coventry City’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

It’s been a good start to the Championship campaign for Coventry City and now the transfer window is closed, manager Mark Robins can begin to really focus on getting the best out of the players at his disposal and trying to ensure momentum is maintained.

The Sky Blues will be happy enough with their opening to this campaign and will feel as though they have a decent squad that will be able to give anyone a game in the division this year.

Indeed, it’s certainly a side that seems to be making improvements at this early stage in the campaign, and here we’re taking a look at what could be considered the best XI Robins can field right now:

It’s a line-up and formation we’ve seen used already this season by Robins and it’s certainly a strong one on paper.

Obviously you have competition for places with the likes of Michael Rose pushing to be involved in the defence and Matt Godden among the attacking players who’ll want to be involved in the final third more this year.

You need that depth to put together a strong campaign, though, and Robins will be pleased he has that in his squad, as well as quality footballers particularly in midfield, with the likes of Ben Sheaf, Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare around.

A really decent team, and one that’ll hope to maintain their early-season form after the international break.

