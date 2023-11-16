Highlights Wade Elliott, former Birmingham City midfielder, admits he knew of Jude Bellingham's talent but is surprised by his successful career.

Bellingham, now at Real Madrid, has impressed with his technical ability, athleticism, personality, and leadership skills.

Since leaving Birmingham City, Bellingham has excelled at Borussia Dortmund and now at Real Madrid, earning accolades and making significant contributions on the field.

Former Birmingham City midfielder Wade Elliott admits he knew of Jude Bellingham whilst he was younger at Blues but is surprised by the career he has had.

Bellingham is now wearing the white and gold of Real Madrid and showcasing his talent on a massive stage in Spain.

Elliott, who was most recently in charge of Cheltenham Town, was with the Blues from 2011-2014 when Bellingham had just joined the youth set-up of his boyhood club.

The Southampton-born man, admits he didn't expect the England international to hit the heights he has.

What did Wade Elliott say about Jude Bellingham?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Elliott said: “Everyone in the first team knew there was a kid in the academy and he was captain of the age groups.

“We were aware of him but you are aware of dozens and dozens of players all the time and you don't expect them to go on and do what he has done.

“There are lots of players with the technical ability but bigger than that he has obviously got the athletic capability but the big thing is his character and his personality.

“ I was at the England v Italy game and the first thing that strikes you is he has got the personality that just drags people with him.

“It was almost like he was saying I'm a winner and I'm not going to accept a defeat, and it just seemed infectious to the team.

“When you consider that he is 20 years old and he is playing with seasoned internationals, that was the scariest thing on the night“, Elliot finished.

Both men's old club, Birmingham City, are struggling under Wayne Rooney. After a strong start under John Eustace, the Blues have since struggled for form under the ex-Manchester United star.

The blues have the international break this week before taking on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday.

How has Jude Bellingham got on since leaving Birmingham City?

Bellingham has had a huge rise through football.

After leaving Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund, he impressed in Germany for three years, cementing a place in the first team with the Black and Yellows.

Over three years, Bellingham made 132 appearances for Dortmund scoring 24 goals and assisting 25, which earned him his big-money move to Real Madrid.

The Stourbridge-born man has just showcased his talent even more since joining Real and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Real, scoring 13 goals and assisting three. This incredible start earned Bellingham La Liga Player of the Month award for October.

Jude Bellingham stats (all comps) Appearances Goals Assists 14 13 3

Bellingham has also gone on to make numerous appearances for his country making his international debut at just age 17.

That made him, England's third youngest debutant alongside Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney. Since getting the call-up, he has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for the Three Lions.

It's a fair punt to say that Bellingham, will be one of the greatest midfielders of all time, or he could even be considered one of the best midfielders right now.

He has grown so quickly and showcased his talent on huge stages such as the Champions League and on an international level.

The Blues certainly knew that they had a gem in Bellingham.