Vyner starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Stoke on Wednesday evening

It may have only been a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers but Saturday’s game was a step in the right direction for Bristol City.

They dominated the first half and recovered well from Ben Brereton Diaz’s equaliser to finish the game on top.

It was a 90-minute performance and the truth is that we’ve not seen enough of those at Ashton Gate this season.

Nigel Pearson will want his team to carry that momentum into Wednesday night’s game but hosting Stoke City in Bs3 is not going to be an easy task for the Robins.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI he may name against the Potters tomorrow evening…

There was little that Dan Bentley could do about Brereton Diaz’s equaliser on Saturday but it meant that his search for a second Championship clean sheet in 2021/22 stretches on.

He’ll get another crack at that on Wednesday and may well do so behind an unchanged back three after Zak Vyner, Nathan Baker, and Tomas Kalas restricted Rovers to just one shot on target and with Rob Atkinson seemingly only fit enough to make the bench on the weekend.

Alex Scott and Callum O’Dowda were hugely impressive on the flanks on Saturday, with the former’s set piece delivery a key weapon and the latter scoring his first goal of the season, so it would not be a surprise to see them reprise their roles.

We may get a change in midfield, however, with Ayman Benarous dropping out to be replaced by Han-Noah Massengo to help shore things up for the visit of promotion-chasing Stoke.

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Bristol City players play at now?

1 of 22 What club does Danny Wilson play for now? Hearts New York Red Bulls Hibernian Colorado Rapids

City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has revealed that Matty James could be in contention but also hinted that they don’t want to rush him back, which suggests we may not see him in the starting XI until the Sheffield United match on Sunday.

Up top, it would be a shock to see the Robins move away from their first choice duo of Andi Weimann and Chris Martin, who should have a slightly easier time of it than they may have given the injury to Harry Souttar.