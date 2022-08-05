Vydra, Benson, Cornet: The Burnley FC transfer headlines you might have missed

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship last season, there has been plenty going on at Turf Moor over summer following Vincent Kompany’s appointment as manager.

The Clarets kicked off their Championship campaign with a trip to Huddersfield on the opening day of the season last week and came away victorious with a 1-0 win.

As they face their first home game of the season against Luton tomorrow afternoon, Kompany will be hoping his side can carry on their winning start to the season.

However, with the transfer window still open until the end of the month, there is plenty going on aside from just the 11 players on the pitch.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of Turf Moor.

Matej Vydra

Vydra’s future has been up in the air for a while now following the expiration of his contract with the club earlier this summer.

However, the forward has remained in negotiations with the club despite the fact he is currently injured and therefore unable to play.

According to the Burnley Express, the 30-year-old was unhappy with the terms of the new deal hence why he has not yet put pen to paper and according to the report, the player also has other clubs looking at him this summer.

The Burnley Express suggest that Vydra will return to full fitness by January therefore making him a big risk for other clubs to sign at this stage.

However, due to their inability to agree on a deal, the Clarets have now cut ties with the forward.

Manuel Benson

The club have announced the signing of winger Manuel Benson.

Joining the Clarets from Antwerp, he is another player that Kompany is familiar with from his time in Belgium.

Last season the player managed to get five goals and three assists in 28 league games and he will be hoping he can build on this further with his new club.

At 25-years-old, this is a good signing for the Clarets as a signing that provides a bit more youth in the attacking positions.

Maxwel Cornet

Following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, Cornet is one player who’s future has been widely discussed.

There have been a number of top flight teams linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer and now it seems as though one is set to be done.

According to football.london, West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that the winger is at the London Stadium set to undergo a stadium and sign a deal.

With the Premier League kicking off this weekend, it’s unsure when this will be sorted.

However, it looks like Cornet will be a Premier League player again by next week and Burnley should inherit a decent fee for this sale which they will then have time to put back into the side.