Vurnon Anita reveals why he chose Leeds United over other clubs in 2017

Former Leeds United midfielder Vurnon Anita has revealed his motivation behind joining the Whites in 2017, claiming that he had always found the Whites a difficult opponent and hoped to secure promotion at Elland Road.

The Dutchman looked a very smart bit of business by the Yorkshire club when he joined in July 2017 after leaving Newcastle United on a free transfer.

Anita had been a key player in a successful Ajax side, making more than 150 appearances for the Dutch club, and then was a first-team regular during his five years at Newcastle.

It was something of a surprising move for the 31-year-old, who had offers from elsewhere but instead opted to join up with the Elland Road outfit.

In an interview with Voetballzone, Anita explained his motivation for joining the Whites with other clubs in England in the MLS interested.

He said: “They really wanted me and I thought: why not? I had played against Leeds before and it was always a good club, a difficult opponent. I thought it would be a good step to obtain promotion with Leeds.

“Of course I hoped that I would play a lot and become champion, that was the goal. Now there is more stability in the team and the club. When I came, there were just new owners and trainers.”

Unfortunately, things did not work out for Anita at Leeds. The 31-year-old made 22 appearances in his debut season at the club as the Whites slumped to a disappointing mid-table finish.

The midfielder has not featured since and never featured following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018.

He spent last season on loan with Dutch side Willem II and agreed mutually terminate his contract with Leeds back in September 2019.

Anita joined CSKA Sofia in February 2020 but is yet to feature for the Bulgarian side due to the delay to the season.

The Verdict

Things didn’t work out for Anita at Leeds in what became an unsatisfactory situation for both the player and the club.

There was interest from other clubs for the Dutchman and it is interesting to hear his motivation for making the switch to Elland Road.

He was unable to help them secure promotion as he had hoped but it appears they may be set to do that this term, with the Championship set to get back underway on the 20th of June.