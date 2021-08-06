Vrancic & Surridge start: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Reading

Stoke City are preparing for the opening match of the new Championship season.

Hopes are high at the Bet365 Stadium this term with the Potters considered as an outside shout to challenge for a top six finish, giving them a chance at promotion back to the Premier League.

Saturday will see them host Reading in their first match of the season in a contest that will act as a real acid test for Michael O’Neill as he looks to see how his side is shaping up for the campaign ahead.

Stoke have some new faces to fit into their side with Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic, Jack Bonham and Sam Surridge all joining the club this summer.

So how will O’Neill’s side look against the Royals this weekend? We take a look at how they might shape up.

Michael O’Neill will be relatively happy with how his Stoke City XI could look against Reading.

Joe Bursik looks set to start the match between the sticks, while Harry Souttar and Danny Batth could join new signing Ben Wilmot in a three-man defence.

It’s expected that Tommy Smith will line up at right wing-back, while Alfie Doughty may well beat Josh Tymon to the spot at left wing-back.

Last season’s stalwarts Joe Allen and Nick Powell look like dead-certs to start with new signing Mario Vrancic likely to join them in the middle of the park after joining the club from Norwich City over the summer.

In attack there’s also competition for places.

Steven Fletcher looks like a guaranteed starter, while Jacob Brown and new signing Sam Surridge will be competing for the other spot in a two-man attack – a place that is likely to go to the former Bournemouth man as he looks to make a fine start to life with the Potters.