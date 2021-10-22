Vrancic starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Stoke City will be looking to bounce back to winning ways this weekend as they travel to the Den to take on Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Potters fell to a midweek defeat against league leaders Bournemouth on Tuesday, with Dominic Solanke scoring the only goal of the game during a contest that was very hard fought between the two promotion chasers.

That result means that Michael O’Neill’s men have only won three of their last six games in all competitions, which puts even more emphasis on picking up a positive result against the Lions tomorrow.

Stoke take on a Millwall side who have had contrasting fortunes to them this week, with the South Londoners picking up a priceless 2-1 away victory at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Stoke City starting eleven to face Millwall.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies will once again keep his place between the sticks for this away game as he continue to get the nod ahead of Joe Bursik.

O’Neill should also stick with a back three of James Chester, Harry Souttar and Ben Wilmot, with the defenders sure to be keen on claiming a welcome clean sheet.

Josh Tymon and Tommy Smith will once again act as the wing backs, whilst Mario Vrancic should come into the midfield for Sam Clucas who picked up a quad injury against Bournemouth in midweek.

Joe Allen and Jordan Thompson should make up the rest of the three and will be looking to dictate proceedings in the middle of the park against the Lions.

Up top there will be another enforced change, with Nick Powell being set to be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a crack to his tibula, which means that Sam Surridge should get the nod alongside Jacob Brown.