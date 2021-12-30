Vrancic starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Derby County tonight

Stoke City find themselves in eighth place ahead of tonight’s fixture with Derby County.

The Potters will end their 19-day wait for first team football by hosting Wayne Rooney’s side this evening.

Stoke’s last game was a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough. Since then, they have seen their rivals play multiple times which has given Stoke an advantage by having games in hand on their opponents.

Quiz: Did Stoke City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Stoke sell Jack Butland to Crystal Palace in 2021? Yes No

It was away games against Coventry City and Barnsley that will now have to be played at a later date due to postponements.

The play-off spots are only one point away, with Huddersfield Town on 36 and Stoke on 35 points respectively.

Stoke were on a run of keeping five clean sheets in seven games before their unexpected break.

It will be up to Michael O’Neill to ensure that the team remained match sharp in their time off, but it will only be once they kick off against Derby that they will truly know their current level.

Unfortunately, despite the break, it is not expected that O’Neill will have any long-term absentees back in the squad.

That means, Covid-19 permitting, it will likely be the same lineup as we saw last time out against Middlesbrough.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game, O’Neill highlighted how important the second half of the campaign will be as his side set their sights on a playoff push.

“It’s going to be a very, very interesting second half of the season and I’m focusing on the fact that we have to concentrate on ourselves,” said O’Neill, via Stoke Sentinel.

“It’s not a league where you should be looking at teams around you because too much happens.”