Vrancic and Campbell start: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Coventry on Tuesday night

Stoke City did what no other team in the previous three matches that Fulham had taken part in could do – and that’s restrict the Championship leaders to less than six goals scored.

They were always going to have a tough task trying to contain the juggernaut that is the Cottagers’ attacking force, but they were slightly assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s absence.

The Potters actually got off to the perfect start thanks to D’Margio Wright-Phillips’ first professional goal, but in the end it ended up being a close-fought 3-2 loss for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Attentions must swiftly turn away from that result though and on to a midweek trip to Coventry City, with the CBS Arena playing host to two teams with play-off aspirations – let’s see how the visitors may line-up.

One change was made for the Fulham clash with Lewis Baker coming in for Tom Ince in what was a more defensive-minded move.

Ince has been in good form recently for the club in the number 10 position and O’Neill could go slightly more attacking against Coventry – but not with Ince coming back in.

Mario Vrancic has been a key player since his arrival in the summer from Norwich City and with the Bosnian now fit again after injury, he should probably come back into the starting 11.

The back five and Jack Bonham in-between the sticks should probably remain how it is but there’s a case for an alteration up-front, but not with the dropping of young D’Margio Wright-Phillips who has been a breath of fresh air.

Jacob Brown’s scoreless game against Fulham could pave the way for a return for Tyrese Campbell, who has spent the last two matches starting from the substitute bench.

That may have been the rest that the 22-year-old needed though so he should be primed to return to the first 11 in what should be a tough encounter.