‘Void season’, ‘No promotion’ – Plenty of Fulham fans weigh in on discussion surrounding recent events

Fulham are currently third in the Championship and are hoping to play out their remaining games as they still have an opportunity of promotion.

The Cottagers are on course to finish in the play-offs at the very least, whilst they’re only six points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Scott Parker’s side may well have to wait to see what comes of the campaign, as all four leagues in England have been postponed until April 4th due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak that is growing around the world.

There have been plenty of different rumours flying around, and some have suggested that the league could even be cancelled and announced as null or void.

The Cottagers are in an interesting position due to them not being in the automatic promotion places, but still having a very good chance of making it to the Premier League.

One suggestion to emerge on the Fulham Football Club Facebook group, is that the two at the top of the Championship should go up and the two at the bottom of the Premier League should be relegated. This would of course mean the Cottagers wouldn’t be promoted.

Here are some of the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Zat Knight go after leaving Fulham in 2007? Birmingham City West Brom Wolves Aston Villa

Rhys Williams: They should only be auto promoted if they were far enough ahead that they couldn’t be caught in my opinion.

Mike King: Why does finishing 20th make you anymore relegated than finishing 18th in the Prem? Daft logic.

Wood Brendan: More points, closer to safety, Bournemouth on equal points with Watford … but think 3 need to go.

Ian Payne: Abandon season no promotion or relegation no trophies.

Michael Burton: Void season and award no titles. All clubs start again next in the same divisions. No club has clinched anything yet (except City with the League Cup obvs) and to award anything undermines the competitions.

James Wallis: They should just finish the season afterwards.

Terry Carter: Complete cobblers as someone said, 18th in EPL is auto relegation spot as much as 20th.