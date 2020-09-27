Vladimir Ivic reveals discussion with in-demand Watford man ahead of key decision

Vladimir Ivic has revealed that Watford winger Ismaila Sarr asked to play in the win over Luton Town on Saturday.

It was a big game for the Hornets with their nearest rivals facing them in the Championship, and they managed to get the all-important three points at Vicarage Road.

The victory meant that Watford continued their unbeaten start to their Championship campaign as they head into a fixture with top of the table Reading next weekend.

One man who came into the side was Sarr, who featured for the first time this season after an uncertain summer for the player.

The Watford manager revealed discussions with the winger, linked with Liverpool and Manchester United previously, over his involvement in the Luton game.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about Sarr, Ivic said: “He’s a very positive man who asked to play, who wanted to play. For me, it’s important that players who want to be here and who want to play can play.”

The Verdict

It’s good to hear that the player wants to play and in some respects might now want to stay at the club should an offer come in for Sarr.

He’d be a big asset for the club in the Championship and it will delight Watford supporters that the player has this sort of attitude and commitment to the Hornets especially after their relegation.

Watford will now face their biggest test of the season so far when they travel to a Reading side who have won all three of their opening Championship games.