Vladimir Ivic offers somewhat concerning Watford injury update

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic says midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru will have a scan on an injury suffered in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bashiru was making his first start for the Hornets following his move to the club after his release from Premier League side Manchester City last summer.

However, it was an outing that was to end prematurely for the midfielder, with Bashiru limping off with an apparent knee injury 37 minutes into the game, which has left Ivic concerned about the fitness of the 21-year-old.

Speaking after the game about the injury suffered by Bashiru, Ivic was quoted by the Hertfordshire Mercury as saying: “I’m very, very disappointed because of his injury.

“He’s a quality player, he can give us a lot and I was waiting for him to come to be with us after his first injury. He started the game very well agaisnt Reading. He was one of the best players on the pitch before his injury.”

Discussing the potential severity of Bashiru’s setback, and Watford’s next steps in dealing with it, Ivic went on to add: “I hope it’s not something bad but it’s too early to say. He will have an MRI and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Watford’s defeat at Reading on Saturday – which was decided by George Puscas’ 41st minute strike – was the Hornets’ first loss in the league this season, and leaves them seventh in the early Championship table.

The Verdict

This does look as though it will be frustrating for Watford.

Ivic clearly appears to have been impressed by what he has seen from Bashiru recently – both with his decision to start him on Saturday – and his comments on the midfielder’s performance.

As a result, it does seem as though losing the 21-year-old could be a blow for Watford’s prospects going forward, and you also have to feel for the player himself, given it had looked as though he was finally going to get his chance in the side at Vicarage Road, after being made to wait for it last season.