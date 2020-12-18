Vladimir Ivic issues damning assessment of Watford man

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has claimed there are several strikers in his squad who are in better shape than on loan Brighton forward Glenn Murray.

It has been a challenging time for Murray since he joined the Hornets on loan in the summer transfer window, with the 37-year-old making just six appearances in all competitions for Watford since the start of the season.

Now it seems as though part of the reason for that, is that Ivic has been far from impressed by the physical shape that Murray has got himself into during his time at Vicarage Road.

Speaking about the striker’s lack of first-team opportunities ahead of his side’s trip to Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon, Ivic was quoted by The Watford Observer as saying: “I cannot tell you something – I don’t take him because of tactical reasons. Currently I have three or four players in this position who for me are in a better shape.”

It is now thought that Murray’s loan spell with Watford will be cut short during the January transfer window, with the striker himself said to be unhappy about his lack of first-team opportunities.

Should that happen, then it is reportedly more likely that Murray will be loaned out elsewhere for the second half of the season, rather than spend the rest of the campaign with Brighton.

The Verdict

You do have to feel for Murray slightly here.

To be called out in public by a manager in the way that Ivic has done here is surely going to be hard for a player to take, especially one who is as experienced as Murray.

Indeed, with all that in mind, it does seem to make sense to cut Murray’s loan deal short come January, freeing up space in Watford’s squad for a player Ivic might want to use, and giving the striker the chance to get more regular football elsewhere.