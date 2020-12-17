Vladimir Ivic confirms significant Watford injury blow

Watford will be without midfielder Domingos Quina for up to two months after he suffered a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has played his part in the Hornets positive season so far, featuring in 14 Championship fixtures and scoring one goal.

However, he missed the draw with Brentford in the week as his injury was assessed, and Ivic confirmed the extent of the injury when speaking to the Watford Observer.

“He is out and he will be out for a long period. He has an injury in his hamstring and they told me yesterday that he will be out between six and eight weeks.”

Given the hectic fixture list that comes over the festive period, this means that Quina could miss up to 11 games for the Hornets if he doesn’t return until mid-February.

The first of those will be the weekend clash at Huddersfield, as Ivic’s side look to close the gap on the two in the race for automatic promotion. They currently trail Bournemouth by three points, whilst they are six behind leaders Norwich City.

The verdict

This is a blow for Watford, although it’s arguably a bigger setback for Quina, who is finally getting regular minutes after being patient over the years.

Thankfully for Ivic, he has a big squad to pick from, so it’s not an injury that should seriously harm the Hornets promotion push.

But, it’s certainly not the news they wanted as they prepare to gear up for what is a very demanding fixture list.

