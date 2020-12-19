Vladimir Ivic addresses Troy Deeney situation after Watford defeat

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic confirmed that Troy Deeney was an unused substitute today in the defeat at Huddersfield because of ‘some discipline issues’.

The striker had scored three goals in his last three games, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t named in the XI earlier on.

Yet, it was more of a shock to see that Ivic didn’t turn to the club captain with the Hornets struggling. A Fraizer Campbell effort and an Etienne Capoue own goal had put the Terriers two up just after the half hour mark.

Stipe Perica was the only attacking substitution made by the Watford chief though, with reporter Ryan Gray revealing that Ivic explained Deeney’s omission after the game.

“Ivic says Troy Deeney didn’t play today because of fatigue, but that he didn’t bring him off the bench because of “some discipline issues” – said he doesn’t want to explain any more…”

It remains to be seen what happens with Deeney moving forward, with the January window approaching. Prior to that, it will be interesting to see if he is selected for the huge game against Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The verdict

This is slightly worrying for Watford fans as it hints at problems that run deep, particularly given the influence that Deeney appears to have at the club.

Also, it harmed the team today. The fact that only one attacking sub was made, from a possible five, for a team that were losing, doesn’t make any sense.

So, this issue needs to be resolved one way or the other, and more should come out in the coming days.

