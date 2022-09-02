Vito Mannone explains Sunderland reunion never materialised

Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has opened up on why a move back to the Stadium of Light never materialised on deadline day.

A few days ago, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported that the club were looking into a reunion with their former shot-stopper.

Nixon stated at the time that new Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray was seeking an experienced back-up to current Sunderland number one Anthony Patterson.

Mannone was a free agent having been released by AS Monaco earlier this summer.

However, it appears that he will not be returning to the Stadium of Light after all, revealing his reasoning via social media today.

On his Instagram story shown below, the Italian wrote: “Thanks safc fans for all the kind messages those days.”

“Conditions were not right for me to come back. Not talking about money, I still in need of other challenges and I will follow the club as always as a true fan remembering all the emotions you made me live.

“So let’s keep fighting and get the club back where it belongs. Haway the lads.”

Signing on deadline day, Mannone instead opted to stay in France and join Lorient.

The Verdict

This is a shame but understandable.

From what Mannone has said, Sunderland fans were excited at the propsect of having him back at the club.

However, he clearly has ambitions to be a number one again, perhaps, which just doesn’t fit right now at Sunderland with Anthony Patterson emerging.

As I have written previously, bringing Mannone in could be added pressure on Patterson and actually hinder his development rather than help it as he would be a genuine threat for the number one shirt.

Having said that, Sunderland now remain in search of an experienced back up shot-stopper, if that is what Tony Mowbray wants.

