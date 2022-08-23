Vitinho starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup tonight

After a 3-3 draw against Blackpool at the weekend, Burnley are preparing themselves for a trip to Shrewsbury tonight in the EFL Cup.

This is the first fixture of the competition for the Clarets as they face a Shrews side that saw off Carlisle United 3-2 in the first round of the competition.

Vincent Kompany doesn’t have a fully available squad to use with Ian Maatsen missing out through suspension after a red card at the weekend whilst Scott Twine and Kevin Long continue to recover from injures.

Nonetheless, the boss will be feeling hopeful about his side’s chances and with that in mind, here we take a look at how Burnley may line-up for the game.

As is usually the case with these sorts of games, it’s expected that we will see some changes in Burnley’s side from the team that took on Blackpool at the weekend with some squad rotation.

Arijanet Muric keeps his place in goal. Despite a good start to the season, the goalkeeper has only kept one clean sheet so far this season so will no doubt be keen to add to this.

A back four of Charlie Taylor, Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Vitinho take their place in front of Muric. As previously mentioned, Maatsen misses out through suspension whilst Vitinho is opted over Connor Roberts.

We then have a midfield of Nathan Tella, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien and Manuel Benson. Tella was able to score two goals at the weekend so he will no doubt be keen to add further to his tally for the season.

Finally, we have Dara Costelloe and Ashley Barnes up front. Both players are yet to score this season so this could be the perfect opportunity to get themselves off the mark and take some confidence into the league.