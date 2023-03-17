Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heads back to the Etihad to take on former club Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The Clarets are one of three Championship teams still left in the competition, with Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers facing off at Bramall Lane on Sunday, but their path to a Wembley semi-final is blocked by the 2021/22 Premier League champions.

Kompany's side have proven a cut above in the second tier this term and, with a 13-point lead at the top of the table, are on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Burnley have beaten Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, and Fleetwood Town on their way to the quarter-finals but will need to take their game up a level to beat one of the best sides in Europe.

With that in mind, here's the Clarets XI that Kompany should name for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final...

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has played all four of Burnley's games on their current FA Cup run but against Man City, Kompany will surely opt for first-choice goalkeeper Aro Muric.

The 24-year-old left Man City to sign for the Clarets in the summer and will want to give a good account of himself on his return to the Etihad.

Ian Maatsen's recent return to fitness is a major boost for Kompany and he is likely to start at left-back, with Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal paired in the centre, and Connor Roberts preferred to Vitinho on the right.

Jack Cork and Josh Cullen have been outstanding in the Championship this term but will be tested against a Premier League-winning midfield on Saturday.

The absence of Josh Brownhill is a real blow for the Clarets and Kompany may opt to use Johann Berg Gudmundsson in his place with the dangerous Nathan Tella on the right and Anass Zaroury out left.

Ashley Barnes has plenty of experience up against Premier League defenders and Burnley will need all of his wile if they're to come away with a shock victory at the Etihad.