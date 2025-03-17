This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been urged to find a number 10 in the mould of cult hero Pablo Hernandez this summer.

Whites fans will fondly remember the arrival of gamechanging Spaniard on an initial loan in 2016, with the playmaker going onto become a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa.

Fast forward to the 2024/25 season, and it has been claimed that Leeds have been missing a player of Hernandez’s ilk for some time.

Leeds United still seeking successor to Pablo Hernandez

Whilst Leeds United have been one of the Championship’s top sides since relegation back to the second tier ahead of the 2023/24 season, the Whites have sometimes struggled to break sides down.

That is the view of Football League World's Leeds United fan pundit Ger Lynch, who believes that the Whites’ inability to navigate sides operating with low blocks to be down to the fact that the side lacks a natural number 10.

Even former player Georginio Rutter, signed for £35.5million during Leeds’ stint in the Premier League, did not fit the bill for Ger, who believes Leeds have missed a number 10 with both the creative and goalscoring ability of Hernandez.

Although not a perfect fit for the role Ger had in mind, Leeds have lacked a natural number 10 since Rutter joined Brighton in the summer for £40million.

Asked for what he wanted from the Whites’ upcoming transfer window, Ger told Football League World: “Leeds need to get a creative number 10.

“I’d love them to go out and get a Pablo Hernandez-esque type number 10, but they're not that common.

“Everybody wants one, but that's the one position Leeds have been really lacking in the last couple of seasons.

“Even Georginio Rutter when he was playing there, he got assists, but he wasn't the full package.

“He wasn't the full-rounded one, his goal scoring wasn’t great at Leeds, although it has improved at Brighton.”

Leeds United require creative playmaker no matter their division next season

Whilst league leaders Leeds will hope to end their current stint in the Championship with promotion this summer, Ger believes the Whites must prioritise a number 10 no matter what league they find themselves in next season.

Championship Table (As of 16/03/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Burnley 38 41 78

If Leeds were to return to the Premier League, Ger stated that a number 10 would boost their chances of survival, but if the Whites were in the Championship for the 2025/26 season, then an attacking midfielder must be sought to break teams down.

He restarted: “I think if Leeds are to push on next season and try and maintain any chance of staying up if they were to get promoted to the Premier League, a creative number 10 is vitally important.

“And if they don't get promoted to the Premier League, they'll need someone in that position to help them to try and get promoted to the Premier League.

“Because it is definitely the one area where sides have been able to manage Leeds, with a low block or a mid block.

“Leeds can't break them down or haven't been able to find a way to get around them and that's a big, big, big factor.

“So, for me, a creative number 10 is needed.”