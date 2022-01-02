Vita starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Nottingham Forest on Monday

Barnsley will be hoping to strengthen their push for survival when Nottingham Forest visit tomorrow evening.

The Tykes are currently are seven points from escaping the relegation zone, with Poya Asbaghi yet to taste victory as Barnsley boss.

Forest, who have enjoyed a meteoric rise since the arrival of Steve Cooper, did in fact lose their last Championship fixture, with the Tykes hoping to capitalise on that.

However, the Reds are now just five points from the play-off positions and will be using January as an opportunity to bolster their squad with the vision of troubling the division’s top-six.

But here, we take a look at how Barnsley could line up during their visit to the Midlands…

Brad Collins has enjoyed another good start to the Championship campaign, firmly establishing himself as number one at Barnsley, and for that reason, he should be awarded another start against Forest.

It appears that Michal Helik might not be fit enough to make the trip to The City Ground, meaning Jasper Moon could be brought back into the starting XI, partnering with Liam Kitching and Mads Andersen.

Despite the struggles that Barnsley have faced this season, Callum Brittain has once again been an important source of positivity and energy at right-wing-back and is more than likely to start again.

Remy Vita could be handed a Championship debut against the Reds at left-wing-back.

Romal Palmer and Josh Benson struggled to match the intensity shown by Blackburn Rovers last time out, meaning it would be no surprise if Asbaghi freshened things up.

Claudio Gomes could be brought in to partner Josh Benson, although, Palmer could also be the one to keep his place.

However, it is more than likely that Styles could be deployed a little bit deeper than against Rovers.

With Cauley Woodrow still facing time on the sidelines, Aaron Leya Iseka will probably get another chance up front for the Tykes.

Carlton Morris and Clarke Oduor are the likely candidates to play either side of the Belgian forward, however, Victor Adeboyejo and Devante Cole will be hoping to be included in the starting XI.