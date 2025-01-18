Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has confirmed that Vissel Kobe defender Ryo Hatsuse has been training with the club ahead of a potential move to Hillsborough.

Rohl confirmed this news to the Sheffield Star, with the Owls potentially keen to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window closes.

Hatsuse, 27, is currently plying his trade in the top tier of Japanese football and has spent the whole of his senior career playing in his home nation.

But he could potentially be in line for a move to Hillsborough in the coming weeks, with Rohl keeping an eye on the player ahead of talks.

The South Yorkshire side haven't moved for a single player so far during the January transfer window, with a lack of communication between Rohl and owner Dejphon Chansiri potentially to blame for this.

This raised concerns about Wednesday's preparedness for the current window, but it does look as though they may have an iron in the fire, with Hatsuse firmly on their radar.

Danny Rohl reveals Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Ryo Hatsuse

Hatsuse's club confirmed a number of weeks back that the left-back was in negotiations regarding a potential move abroad, with his contract in Kobe set to expire.

Wednesday have taken an interest in him - and Rohl has revealed that the player has even been training with the Championship side - ahead of potential talks regarding a move to Hillsborough.

He told the Sheffield Star: "Ryo was here the last three days. He will stay until tomorrow. And after that we’ll sit together and see what we can do.

"So far he’s trained really well, he was immediately open-minded - my team were welcoming as well.

"He’s showed some good things in training, but we have to speak, have communication and a meeting. Then we’ll have a final decision for what we can do."

It's unclear whether he will be in the crowd for the Owls' clash against Leeds United on Sunday.

Ryo Hatsuse could be an interesting addition for Sheffield Wednesday

Hatsuse hasn't played in England before, so it would be interesting to see how he adapts if he makes this switch.

Yu Hirakawa was in a similar position when he made the move to Bristol City, so the full-back could confide in the Robins' player if required.

Hatsuse could be a great addition if he makes this move though - because Max Lowe's injury record hasn't been the best in recent years - even though he's managed to stay fit this term.

Recruiting the Vissel Kobe man, who already has plenty of experience under his belt, makes sense if he can step up and prove that he can mix it with the first-team squad.

Ryo Hatsuse's competitive appearances for Vissel Kobe (All competitions) J1 League 151 J League Cup 16 Japanese Super Cup 1 Emperor's Cup 15 AFC Champions League 6 AFC Champions League Elite 5 AFC Champions League Qualification 1

If he can, he could prove to be a shrewd signing.