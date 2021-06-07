‘Virtually done’ – Major Doncaster Rovers transfer update emerges with Portsmouth man’s future to be confirmed

Doncaster Rovers’ move for Ben Close is ‘virtually done’ according BBC Sheffield’s sports editor Andy Giddings.

Reports from Hampshire Live emerged over the weekend claiming that the Portsmouth man was in talks over a move to the Yorkshire side with his contract due to expire in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 190 appearances for Pompey since breaking into the first team fold, including 27 appearances this term.

Ten of those appearances came during Danny Cowley’s 12-match tenure at the end of the campaign, leading fans to hope that he would be offered fresh terms to keep him at Fratton Park next term.

However it seems that an exit is moving closer for the central midfielder.

Doncaster are determined to strengthen their squad as they look to mount a play-off push next term, and according to Giddings, a free transfer for Close is almost completed.

Understand Ben Close move to #drfc virtually done following the completion of a successful medical. Always impressed when clubs get things done quickly. Saves on a lot of inflation/deflation and anxiety late in the window. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) June 7, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Giddings said: “Understand Ben Close move to Doncaster Rovers virtually done following the completion of a successful medical.

“Always impressed when clubs get things done quickly. Saves on a lot of inflation/deflation and anxiety late in the window.”

The verdict

This could be a really shrewd move for Doncaster Rovers.

Ben Close has endured a mixed season with Portsmouth but he certainly showed his quality during the latter stages of the campaign by proving himself as a key man for Danny Cowley.

I’m sure that Pompey would love him to stay put, but that’s why the business is even more impressive from a Pompey point of view.

Close could be a big player for Richie Wellens next term and so it’ll be interesting to see how this one works out.