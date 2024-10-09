This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Vincent Tan has gained a reputation as one of the EFL’s most-feared owners in recent years, with a number of decisions that have left the Cardiff City fanbase perplexed.

From changing his side’s kit colour to red for a season, as well as the umpteen managers he has shown the door during his time in charge of the Bluebirds, it is safe to say he isn’t the most popular man in the Welsh Capital.

City are still on the hunt for a new boss as we head into the international break, with Erol Bulut leaving the club last month, as they still prop up the Championship table with nine games of the season gone.

It would be many fans’ dream to be able to give Tan a piece of their mind, so we spoke to Football League World’s Cardiff City fan pundit Jack Price about what he would demand from the owner if he had the power to do so.

From Premier League football to staring down the barrel of relegation from the Championship, it has been some decline for Cardiff City in recent seasons, with a number of poor decisions costing the club dear.

A lack of footballing knowhow by the Bluebirds’ chiefs has severely hampered their fortunes on the field, with a lack of stability and clear blueprint for success evident for all to see.

The need for someone working alongside the manager to help implement a footballing strategy is imperative in Price’s eyes, with the City fan putting the blame at Tan’s door.

Jack told FLW: “If I had one demand for Vincent Tan, it would absolutely be to hire a director of football as soon as possible, and I think I echo a lot of Cardiff supporters in saying that.

“There is a few reasons why I think it is absolutely imperative to hire a director of football at Cardiff; you have got to look at how quickly we go through managers - it is very unsustainable.

“We are now looking for our 12th permanent boss in 14 years after sacking Erol Bulut, who was the only manager to last a full season since Neil Warnock, all the way back in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season. It is a worrying trend.

Cardiff City player recruitment has been below-par

City brought in eight players over the summer, but despite having a mix of youth and experience, they have failed to have the desired effect in improving performances so far.

With just one victory all season and a manager already biting the bullet, fingers have to be pointed at the recruitment strategy of the club, with Price once again demanding more from the club he supports.

Price continued: “I think there is little strategy when it comes to assembling the playing squad, I think that is evident - at least retrospectively - across the summer.

Cardiff City opening nine Championship fixtures Cardiff City 0-2 Sunderland Burnley 5-0 Cardiff City Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City Cardiff City 0-2 Middlesbrough Derby County 1-0 Cardiff City Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United Hull City 4-1 Cardiff City Cardiff City 1-0 Millwall Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City

“You look at the constant upheaval of the playing squad; the number of incoming and outgoings there are every summer, and the very scattergun approach we have got when it comes to recruitment.

“There is no consistency or continuity, or any real strategy in the types of signings that we make. We make a lot of ‘what if’ signings, by bringing in experienced heads with pedigree, whether that is Aaron Ramsay, Anwar El Ghazi, Calum Chambers, and so on.

“We also look to bring in some young players who clearly haven’t been the manager’s signings, like Roko Simic, Alex Robertson, so it is all very all over the place.”

Big decisions are costing Cardiff City dearly

With recruitment seemingly not up to scratch, and a new manager set to come in with a group of players he hasn’t hand-picked himself, the new manager in the City hot seat has quite the job on his hands.

Tan seems to be unrelenting in his supposed masterplan though, despite all the signs pointing towards a return to the third tier as it stands, with issues both on and off the field at this moment in time.

A long-term vision seems to be lacking, and a director of football could well be the missing link, with Price perplexed at the decisions made by the powers that be at his football club.

Jack added: “I think we need an experienced head at board room level who can take control of the day to day football operations at the club, and really implement a clear philosophy for us to apply in terms of developing a clear playing style and a clear philosophy when it comes to appointments and signings.

“There doesn’t seem to be any strategy at the club, and that is the big problem behind a lot of our shortcomings in recent years.

“Mehmet Dalman (Cardiff City chairman) claims he recently suggested the idea of a director of football in Vincent Tan and he is still apprehensive about the idea. But why he is after the turmoil we have had in recent years is a mystery to me really.

“So you have got to wonder about the way we are run, the lack of football identity we have as a club - from the top down - you have got to wonder how things are really going to improve.

“By improvement I don’t mean bringing in a manager now and they have a decent run of games, I mean sustainably improving over the years.

"Until there is more experience and footballing nous at boardroom level, I think as a fanbase we have to accept that things are probably going to stay the way they are, but I hope I am wrong.”