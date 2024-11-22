Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has praised controversial Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan for keeping Omer Riza in charge - albeit not on a permanent basis while Slaven Bilic reportedly remains in the frame.

Cardiff have now gone exactly two months without a permanent manager in situ following the dismissal of Erol Bulut, who was handed his marching orders after leading the Bluebirds to the worst start to a season in their 125-year history.

The Turkish boss was replaced with Riza, who stepped up to assume first-team duties on an interim basis while Cardiff sounded out potential permanent successors. It seemed inconceivable, then, that their manager search was going to take quite this long, but they're clearly content with the current state of play amid significant criticism from supporters.

By and large, Cardiff have been resurgent under Riza. The former Leyton Orient and Watford coach has won four of his nine matches in charge, all of which have come at home.

Omer Riza's interim spell at Cardiff City Opposition Venue Scoreline Hull City MKM Stadium 4-1 (L) Millwall Cardiff City Stadium 1-0 (W) Bristol City Ashton Gate 1-1 (D) Plymouth Argyle Cardiff City Stadium 5-0 (W) Portsmouth Cardiff City Stadium 2-0 (W) West Bromwich Albion The Hawthorns 0-0 (D) Norwich City Cardiff City Stadium 2-1 (W) Luton Town Kenilworth Road 1-0 (L) Blackburn Rovers Cardiff City Stadium 1-3 (L)

Both the results and the brand of football have improved exponentially when compared to the rot that had set in under Bulut and Cardiff were temporarily lifted out of the relegation zone for the first time this season before falling back into the bottom three after suffering consecutive defeats to Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers heading into the November international break.

Supporters were initially skeptical about the interim appointment of Riza considering Cardiff's precarious league position and the wretched luck they've faced during similar appointments to both Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, although it would be fair to say that he's since won many fans over.

But despite earning tangible buy-in from players and supporters alike along with improving Cardiff's league position, results, performances and playing style, Riza is yet to be handed the keys on a full-time basis and remains stuck in some form of limbo.

The latest news on Omer Riza's future at Cardiff City amid Slaven Bilic claim

Riza, who has made little secret of his ambitions to land his first senior, full-time managerial job with the Bluebirds, recently travelled over to Malaysia to meet with Tan. While many had, quite reasonably, assumed that Riza's first face-to-face meeting with the Malaysian owner would be set to result in a decision being made either way, the situation still remains unclear.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, which Riza is preparing for as normal, he detailed his meetings with Tan in his press conference on Thursday. Riza told WalesOnline: "The trip was a really good trip. We played Brentford in the early afternoon (on Wednesday) and I got on a flight. I got there on Thursday, then met on Friday, had a good chat, really intriguing and it's great to see what Mr Tan's achieved in the course of his lifetime.

"Good conversations. I left Saturday night and got back Sunday morning. It was a tough week with travel, but worthwhile in meeting Mr Tan face to face, enjoyed it and came back and got ready for Monday.

"There's nothing to say on that other than the board will in due course speak to the media. But it was a really good trip and I'm happy to have done it. To go out there and show what my intentions were.

"For me, it was really important we met face to face. We’ve spoken a lot on the phone. It was important for me he asked me to go over there. It wasn’t easy [in terms of travel] but we’ve done it. The conversations were very respectful and honest. I’m glad I went.

"I can’t disclose any conversations we had. That’s down to the board to eventually make decisions on what they do going forward. That’s all I can say on that."

Riza's update has been taken as something of a frustration for supporters, who rightly want clarity. Many want his efforts to be rewarded with a full-time position while others are less convinced and would want a manager with more tried-and-tested experience, but the mutual need for clarity and transparency is shared.

According to former WalesOnline journalist Paul Abbandonato, ex-West Bromwich Albion and Watford boss Bilic is in the frame to take over in January if "things go wrong" but, for now at least, nothing has changed and the caretaker will remain in charge.

Indeed, Riza could end up being in charge on an interim basis for four months - which is just staggering, really. He's clearly no closer to landing the job permanently just yet, and whether that's still an option at all with Bilic seemingly waiting in the wings remains to be seen.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Vincent Tan's Omer Riza, Slaven Bilic call at Cardiff City

Tan's handling of the situation hasn't gone down all too well among supporters, although Palmer has praised the Bluebirds owner for "being patient".

"Omer Riza is expected to stay on at Cardiff City for the time being," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"I think he's turned things around.

"When he took over, Cardiff were rock bottom of the table. He's managed to get the players playing, he's managed to get results, they're now level with Hull City on 19 points although they're still in the bottom three.

"I think this is smart business by Vincent Tan. There's no money at the moment and if you're going to bring in a new manager like Slaven Bilic, you're going to have to go and chuck out a lot of money in the January transfer window.

"So he's looking at it and he may be thinking 'you know what, if Riza can keep us in the division this season then it would be a fantastic job he's done.'

"I agree with Tan's patient approach, the players are behind him and like him and I think it's fantastic for football if he's given this opportunity. It doesn't always work to go and get a big name, Wayne Rooney case example at Birmingham City - didn't work out."