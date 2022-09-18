Vincent Kompny reveals disappointing injury update on Burnley summer signing

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that attacking midfielder Scott Twine has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from injury.

Following an outstanding campaign for MK Dons in League One last season, Twine secured a move to the Championship in the summer transfer window, joining Burnley on a four-year deal.

However, it has been a frustrating start to life at Turf Moor for the 23-year-old, who has so far made just one appearance for his new club.

That came as a second half substitute in the opening day win over Huddersfield, and he has since been out of action due an injury problem, the nature of which is yet to be revealed.

Now it seems as though that could keep him out of action for the time being, despite it previously being suggested he could have featured for the Clarets this week.

Can you get 26/26 on this Burnley quiz?

1 of 26 1. True or False – Burnley began life as a rugby club? True False

Providing an update on Twine’s fitness following his side’s 2-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday, Kompany told Lancs Live: “We’ve had a little setback with Twiney, it is unfortunate because ideally a player gets injured and comes back but that hasn’t been the case.

“We will remain patient and work with him to help him show the talent he has got. The fans are going to love him and we need to make sure he gets delivered in the right way. He is working himself back to fitness and I think I will stop putting a date on it but I believe he will be back soon hopefully.”

That win over Bristol City means Burnley sit fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of an automatic promotion place, going into the September international break.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a frustrating update for those of a Burnley persuasion.

Given his record for MK Dons last season, and indeed the nature of his cameo for the Clarets on the opening day of the campaign, this had looked like being an exciting signing for the club.

However, Burnley have yet to really benefit from that, and while they have coped well in his absence, you do get the feeling he could certainly offer them something else in their battle for promotion back to the Premier League.

With that in mind, you get the feeling they will be keen to see him back sooner rather than later, and the international break may give them a chance to do just that.