Burnley will hold reportedly a 'pre' pre-season training camp next month as Vincent Kompany looks to boost their Premier League survival chances by getting 2023/24 preparations started early.

According to The Athletic, the Clarets squad will head to Portugal for a 10-day training camp in June as they look to make the most of the lengthy break between the end of the Championship season (8th May) and the start of the top-flight season (weekend of 12th August).

Burnley back in the Premier League

The Clarets are heading back to the Premier League after just one year away courtesy of their Championship title success this term.

Kompany was appointed in the summer and led the squad rebuild, with the majority of the key players from 2021/22 either sold or released, to great success.

He brought in an attractive and expansive brand of football, which helped them dominate in the second tier, wrap up promotion in April, and finish with 101 points.

It's going to be very interesting to see how his side approach things when they return to the Premier League - particularly as they were thrashed 6-0 when they faced Manchester City in the FA Cup a few months ago.

Burnley plans for pre-season

Kompany clearly appreciates the size of the task facing his side as he's looking to kick-start their preparations for the survival push early.

The Athletic has reported that the Burnley squad are set to head to Portugal for a 'pre' pre-season training camp to make the most of their lengthy break.

The Championship campaign ended on the 8th of May and the 2023/24 Premier League campaign doesn't get going until the 12th of August, which gives them a much longer off-season than other top-flight clubs.

The report claims that after a four-week break, the Clarets squad will head for a 10-day training camp and then have another 10-day break before their proper pre-season begins.

International players are unlikely to feature in the 'pre' pre-season training camp as it clashes with the June international break.

Can Burnley stay up next season?

The success that the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham have had this term will be really encouraging for the Clarets.

They have been hugely impressive under Kompany but are going to have to adapt to being the underdogs, which will take some getting used to as they've been in the ascendancy in most games this season.

You'd back the Belgian coach to be able to prepare his squad for that but they might have to be a little more pragmatic in their approach.