Burnley will be desperate to secure the Championship title this week after being unable to do so at the weekend.

Sheffield United's victory in the early kick-off against Cardiff City on Saturday meant the Clarets wouldn't have been able to win the title at Reading, even if they had secured a victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, they have the chance to do so either today or at the weekend, with the Lancashire outfit having two very winnable games coming up.

Travelling up to Rotherham United this evening, they then return home to face another relegation candidate with Queens Park Rangers making the trip up to Turf Moor. Gareth Ainsworth's side have been in woeful form in recent months - and will be the clear underdog coming into this clash.

However, they aren't certain to secure victories in these games due to the fact Vincent Kompany is open to rotating his side, making six changes against the Royals on Saturday as he looked to give some fringe players the opportunity to shine.

The future of some players including Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov could be decided in the coming weeks as Kompany potentially takes a closer look at them - but another figure's future at Turf Moor is uncertain - with the Clarets' boss being linked with an exit.

Will he leave Burnley?

Kompany hasn't given away too much on his future - but it doesn't seem as though he's desperate to leave Turf Moor at this stage and this is a good sign for Burnley's supporters who will be desperate to stay.

The 37-year-old has even said Turf Moor is an "enjoyable" place to work and you can understand why.

Not only has he enjoyed great success in Lancashire - but he was also given the opportunity to rebuild his squad last summer and that was a big gamble - but Alan Pace's faith in the ex-Manchester City captain has paid dividends.

If he's given a similar amount of power and a big budget in the summer, he could potentially be persuaded to continue the project at his current club as opposed to making the move elsewhere.

Football Insider reported this morning that he's keen to take the Clarets into next season, so an exit looks unlikely at this stage.

What is the latest with Tottenham and Chelsea interest?

The Sun previously claimed that the Belgian was at the top of Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist with Daniel Levy seemingly an admirer of the Clarets' boss.

However, 90min believe he isn't their first-choice option at this point, although that outlet has backed up other claims that he's someone who's under consideration as a potential candidate in the English capital.

The Times have reported that Chelsea are also admirers of him, although it's currently unclear whether they will end up making an approach for the Belgian.

With Cristian Stellini and Frank Lampard in interim charge of Spurs and the Blues until the end of the campaign, Kompany wouldn't formally take charge of either club until the summer.

Leicester have also been linked with the 37-year-old but considering the other teams in charge and the fact the Foxes are in danger of being relegated, they may not be able to get a deal over the line for him.

Not even the Blues or Spurs may be able to get a deal over the line for him though if this morning's report from Football Insider is anything to go by.

Although he's flattered by the interest in him, he is keen to stay in Lancashire.