Vincent Kompany touted for Tottenham job as Antonio Conte future remains uncertain

Burnley are absolutely flying in the Championship this season.

With Vincent Kompany at the helm, the Clarets are sitting top of the league standings in the second tier by quite some distance, holding a ten point advantage over second-placed Sheffield United.

The gap to third-placed Middlesbrough is even greater at 17 points, with the Clarets looking a sure bet for at least promotion to the Premier League, if not the title at this stage.

Perhaps, then, it is not a great surprise to see Vincent Kompany gaining plenty of recognition for the job he is doing this season.

He has already been declared a future Man City boss in recent times by Pep Guardiola and now, pundit Richard Keys has touted the Belgian for another top flight vacancy.

Indeed, Keys name-dropped Kompany when discussing potential replacements for Antonio Conte at Spurs, should the Italian depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of his contract this summer.

On Twitter, Keys wrote: “I’m reading Conte might ‘check out’ of Spurs at the end of the season. Mentally he already has.

“And that serial under-achiever Pochettino is wanted back. Why?

“Surely Tuchel is the best choice? Or Kompany? What a job he’s currently doing.”

Kompany’s Burnley next face Wigan in Championship action this weekend as they look to edge closer to promotion.

Kick off at the DW Stadium is scheduled for 3PM.

The Verdict

The job he is doing at Burnley has done Vincent Kompany wonders in terms of his reputation.

Having been heavily touted as a future Man City boss previously, high profile media figures are now putting his name in elite company for top jobs.

Its hard to think of any other Championship boss that would get that sort of recognition, as dominant as Burnley are.

Clearly his playing career is having some influence, then, and as brilliant as Kompany has done as manager, it’s too soon for him to be in the frame for jobs like the one at Spurs.