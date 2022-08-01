Vincent Kompany speaks out on Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen after impressive Burnley debut

Vincent Kompany has backed Ian Maatsen to be an important member of Burnley’s upcoming season.

The defender scored the winner in the team’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

It was his competitive debut for the side having arrived on loan from Chelsea during the summer.

He helped give this new look Burnley side a perfect start to life in the Championship following the team’s relegation last season.

Kompany, who took charge of his first game for the Clarets, has praised the youngster for his calmness in the heat of the moment to get the winning goal of the game.

“I think I was more nervous than him before the game!” said the Belgian, via Burnley Express.

“We do need that calmness.

“The goal is a good thing but [aside from that] he stayed on his feet, won all his duels.

“That is a good sign for such a young full back to do that in the Championship.

“I understand why he had such a good season last season (with Coventry), and he is going to give us a lot.

“With young players, and I am used to dealing with young players, I try not to get too positive, because you have to be close to them every single day, and that is what we will do with them.”

Burnley will be looking to continue their winning ways next weekend when they face Luton Town.

It will be Kompany’s first home game in charge of the team, with the Turf Moor faithful hotly anticipating this new era for the club.

Luton go into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road last Saturday.

The Verdict

Maatsen had a commanding performance for Burnley on Friday night and his goal was the crucial moment of the game.

His performances for Coventry last season were also impressive, so it comes as no surprise to see him step up into this role with ease.

It was a perfect start to the season for the Clarets, but now the difficulty will begin with repeating those kinds of performances on a consistent basis.

But if Kompany’s side can manage that then they will surely be one of the favourites for automatic promotion this campaign.