Vincent Kompany speaks out on 25-year-old’s future at Burnley

Burnley look set to lose Maxwel Cornet before the start of the Championship season in two weeks.

The Ivorian was a source of inspiration as the club valiantly battled against relegation last term, but it appears that his spell with the Clarets will come to an end after just one season.

It was an impressive coup to bring him to Turf Moor, after Cornet had been a key cog for Lyon in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in the last few seasons.

With four years left on his deal at the club, Burnley are set to pocket a hefty fee if he does depart.

Vincent Kompany had his say on the situation when he spoke to the Burnley Express.

He said: “I don’t know close it is.