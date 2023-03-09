Vincent Kompany should be judged on replicating achievements of Premier League trio with Burnley: Opinion

Vincent Kompany at this moment in time is being touted for managerial roles at the top end of the Premier League off of his playing career alone.

Recent years have clearly demonstrated that there is no correlation between good footballers becoming good managers and even with the style of which Burnley are running away with the Championship title, Kompany is still very unproven.

Would the same fanfare be present if Kompany was in charge at Fulham last season as they pulled clear at the summit of the second tier?

The Cottagers finished the campaign under Marco Silva with a goals for tally of 106, 2.3 goals per game on average where Burnley are currently at 1.94, it did not result in Silva being talked about as a future big seven Premier League manager, the Clarets have been less spectacular and yet Kompany is being touted for top jobs for one reason – his playing career.

The brand of football does look transferrable to elite players and there is no reason to write Kompany off at this point, but until he has proven himself in the top-flight with the Clarets, his managerial stock should not be higher than Silva, Marcelo Bielsa and Thomas Frank.

Bielsa won the second tier title in 2019/20 before going on to finish ninth with Leeds United in their first season back in the top-flight, with a mightily impressive 59 points.

Bielsa had a big reputation from his work elsewhere, whereas Kompany is only in his second managerial job, but even then was not mentioned on the radar of the big players at the top of the Premier League.

If he was a Premier League winning captain of the last ten years would he have been? Probably given the way Kompany is being spoken about for achieving much less.

Then we come onto Thomas Frank at Brentford, admittedly the Dane’s style of football alone will likely never see him land a big seven Premier League job, but if Burnley do not match or out-perform the Bees’ 13th placed finish last season, with a tally of 46 points, then how can you justify Kompany being the better manager?

Kompany’s impact at Burnley this season, the way he has improved individuals, maintained high morale and implemented a bold brand of football in such a short space of time suggests he could go on to manage at the top of English football.

But that is all, it only suggests that one day he could, as is the case with lots of managers, it is only through his playing career that parties are rushing to mention his name in the same conversation as the likes of Manchester City and others.

Time will tell if he can fulfil that billing, but if he does not at least equal the impressive first seasons of Brentford, Leeds and Fulham in the top-flight and a big seven move still comes, it will be premature.