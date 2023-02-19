Vincent Kompany shares injury update on influential Burnley man

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed that Nathan Tella doesn’t have a serious injury after he was forced off in the win at Luton Town on Saturday.

The on-loan Southampton man has been outstanding for the Clarets this season, scoring 12 goals in the league to help the side to the top of the table.

Therefore, it was a concern when the forward was taken off at Kenilworth Road, with the game goalless at the time. However, speaking to Lancashire Live, Kompany offered a reassuring update on the influential 23-year-old ahead of the midweek trip to Millwall.

“He’ll be fine. It’s either a bit more than a cramp or just a knock. It’s his leg, so we’ll see, it’s a quick succession of games, so I don’t know.”

If Tella does miss the game at The Den then Kompany won’t be short on options to potentially come into the XI, with Vitinho, Anass Zaroury or Lyle Foster just some of the options available to the boss.

The victory at Luton has left Burnley 11 points clear of second placed Sheffield United as they seek the Championship title this season.

The verdict

This is a positive update as Tella has been brilliant for the Clarets and even though they have plenty of talent in the final third, he would be missed as he brings a spark to the play.

But, it’s been shown time and time again this season that there is a lot of quality in the squad so whoever Kompany does select at Millwall will be capable of getting a result.

Given their position, you would expect no risks to be taken over Tella but pleasingly for all connected to Burnley it’s not a serious issue for the player.

