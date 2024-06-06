Vincent Kompany is keen to keep Sunderland head coach target Rene Maric at Bayern Munich.

According to FCBInside, the new Bayern manager wants the 31-year-old to remain at the club as part of his coaching staff.

Sunderland are currently searching for a replacement for Michael Beale, who departed in February after just 63 days in charge.

The Black Cats appointed Mike Dodds on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign, and ultimately finished 16th in the table.

Maric has emerged as one of the potential candidates to take on the role on a permanent basis.

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 6 33.33

Vincent Kompany’s Rene Maric stance amid Sunderland interest

Kompany was appointed as the latest Bayern Munich manager this summer following the team’s third place finish in the Bundesliga.

The Belgian will be hoping to return to Bavarian outfit to title glory next season, and he is now looking to keep Maric on board his coaching staff in order to do so.

This would come as a blow to Championship side, who have shortlisted the young coach as a potential appointment.

It was reported that Munich offered Maric a promotion to the first team coaching staff in a bid to stave off any interest from Sunderland.

Maric was previously working as a coach with the U19 team at Bayern, but will now be a part of Kompany’s backroom staff if he stays.

It is believed that Sunderland have a keen interest in appointing Maric, but could find themselves unable to if he commits his future to the German giants.

Sunderland’s head coach search

The English club have struggled to find a replacement for Beale, with Will Still also falling out of the running.

The ex-Reims manager is instead set to take over at Ligue 1 side Lens, leaving the Black Cats without another of their primary targets.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl was also linked with the position, but he opted to extend his contract with the Owls after they survived for another year in the Championship.

It remains to be seen who will arrive as the club’s latest head coach, but the longer it takes the more concerned supporters will become.

Sunderland cannot afford another repeat of Beale’s disastrous reign, which lasted just nine weeks.

Dodds’ time as interim head coach also didn’t go particularly well, as he guided the team to an underwhelming 16th place finish, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Maric staying at Bayern seems likeliest outcome

Maric has a strong reputation as one of the game’s most promising upcoming coaches, and would be an exciting appointment by Sunderland.

However, the chance to step up to a first team coaching role at Bayern is quite enticing given the German giants’ standing in the game.

At 31, Maric also has plenty of time to continue building up his coaching experience before taking on the main role elsewhere.

Staying at Bayern appears to be his best option for the time being, which will come as a blow to the Black Cats as his appointment would have been a real coup for them.