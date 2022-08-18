Vincent Kompany sets out clear Burnley target ahead of club’s showdown with Blackpool

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that the club will be targeting to be in and around the play-off places by the time that the Championship takes a break for the 2022 World Cup.

No Championship games are set to take place between November 19th and December 9th due to the start of the World Cup which is being held in Qatar.

Burnley will mark their return to action on December 10th with a trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers.

After securing a victory on the opening day of the current campaign, Burnley have suffered a defeat at the hands of Watford and have been forced to settle for a point in their clashes with Luton Town and Hull City.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, the Clarets will be determined to get back to winning ways this weekend when they host Blackpool at Turf Moor.

Burnley will need to be wary of the threat that the Seasiders will pose in this particular fixture as Michael Appleton’s side sealed an impressive victory over QPR on their travels earlier this week.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Kompany has opted to set out a target for his side.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany said: “I think our goal has to be in and around the play-off places going into the World Cup, and then that will give us an extra bit of time on the pitch with this team as well.

“If we are in and around those places during the World Cup, then I think we will be able to go from strength to strength.” The Verdict In order to achieve this aforementioned target, Burnley will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis over the course of the coming months. Set to play 17 league games before the start of the World Cup, it will be fascinating to see how many points the Clarets will be able to accumulate in the Championship during this period. Having failed to win any of their last three matches at this level, Burnley will need to be firing on all cylinders this weekend in order to have the best chance of securing all three points in their showdown with Blackpool. Providing that they are able to claim a victory on Saturday, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Kompany.

