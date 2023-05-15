Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is about to reunite with former a Manchester City colleague at Turf Moor as, according to The Athletic, Mark Sertori is set to get a senior role in their performance department.

The ex-City masseur left the Premier League champions-elect recently and has a strong relationship with Kompany.

Burnley preparations for the Premier League

With the Championship season wrapped up, the Clarets can now press on with their preparations for the Premier League.

Burnley bounced back up to the top flight in style in 2022/23 - winning the Championship title and finishing with 101 points in Kompany's first season at the helm.

They've been joined by Sheffield United and will find out the other side heading up to the Premier League with them after the play-off final at the end of the month.

It looks likely to be another busy summer at the Lancashire club as they try to give Kompany the tools he needs to avoid relegation next term and it seems it's not only the playing squad that he is adding to.

Vincent Kompany's Man City reunion

According to The Athletic, Kompany is set for a reunion with one of his former Man City colleagues.

It is understood that Sertori, who was a masseur at the Etihad, is set to join Burnley in a senior role in their performance department.

Who is potential new Burnley staff member Mark Sertori?

The 55-year-old enjoyed a playing career in the lower leagues that spanned nearly two decades before hanging up his boots in 2003 to concentrate on his new role as a masseur and sports therapist, having graduated from a PFA-funded course.

He worked under Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers before following him across to St James' Park when he got the Newcastle United job.

Sertori left Allardyce and Newcastle in 2008 to join Man City, where he would spend the best part of 15 years before leaving the club in January. Between January 2008 and September 2017, he was also part of the England setup.

Given the levels that Man City have achieved under Pep Guardiola, adding someone like Sertori to the backroom staff at Turf Moor can only be a good thing.

Burnley have dominated the Championship but they need to step things up across the club now they're back in the Premier League and this sort of backroom hire could help them do just that.