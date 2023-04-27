Vincent Kompany has taken to Twitter to thank everyone involved at Burnley and his family for their support during what has been a very successful season for him.

It was unclear at the time of his appointment last year whether he would be a success at Turf Moor, especially with the likes of Nick Pope, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all leaving Turf Moor during the summer window.

As well as key players departing, they brought in some signings who hadn't proved themselves in the Championship before their switch to Lancashire.

With this, their reasonably slow start to the season was understandable but they have been consistent ever since then.

The figures behind Burnley's success

Losing just three of their 44 league games, their ability to maintain unbeaten helped them to secure promotion at Middlesbrough with so many games to spare.

They have also let in just 34 goals in the league this season, conceding at a rate of less than once per game. That's a hugely impressive record and one they won't want to ruin by giving away silly goals during their remaining two games.

Also scoring 82 times in 44 games, that isn't a shabby total and they still have time to add to that tally.

They have drawn 14 matches in the second tier this term - but they have recorded the most wins of anyone in the division still - just going to show how dominant they have been.

The people who have contributed

To enjoy that type of success, everyone has to pull in the same direction and Kompany didn't have a shortage of people to thank as he took to Twitter this morning.

He posted: "What incredible moments we’ve lived lately. First the promotion to the Premier League. Then the EFL award for Championship MOTS (manager of the season).

"And this week we crowned ourselves champions of the league with two more games to play. We can be very proud of our work at Burnley this season.

"My gratitude goes out to this exceptional group of players and to my dedicated staff. Many thanks also to the owners of the club, the non-sport staff and the fantastic Burnley fans for having created such a warm, welcoming and supporting environment.

"Last but certainly not least, I want to thank all those close to me and those who matter most: my wife Carla, my children, my family."

Who has played the biggest role at Burnley?

It's perhaps unfair to value one group more than another because everyone has played their part.

The staff behind the scenes are just as important as the players and Kompany's family are also extremely vital.

Not only have they been flexible enough for the 37-year-old to make the move to Turf Moor in the first place - but they have probably played a vital part in raising the Clarets manager's morale at times.

The players have also been extremely dedicated and have adapted well to his style of play, with the backroom team behind Kompany helping to implement his methods.

And the Belgian's tweet just goes to show how many people have played their part to ensure the Clarets have managed to get themselves back to the top tier at the first time of asking, something that wasn't an easy assignment.